VIDEOS Harry Styles Fans Go Wild Over His Revealing Short Shorts During Madison Square Garden Show Source: MEGA Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy after taking the stage at Madison Square Garden in a pair of tiny black shorts. Taylor Camp Sept. 10 2026, Updated 11:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Harry Styles gave fans plenty to talk about during his recent Madison Square Garden performance. The 32-year-old singer sent social media into a frenzy after taking the stage in a pair of tiny black shorts — and even Styles seemed well aware that one particularly revealing camera angle was putting his outfit on full display.

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Harry Styles Takes the Stage in Short Shorts

Source: MEGA Harry Styles showed off his legs in short black shorts as part of a custom Marc Jacobs look for his New York City performance.

Styles sported a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble for the sixth night of his New York City residency on Saturday, September 5. The "As It Was" singer paired his black shorts with a white short-sleeve shirt, light-green jacket and white belt, adding an oversized leopard-print tie and white sneakers to the playful stage look. Styles has made short shorts a recurring part of his wardrobe both on and offstage, and his latest ensemble quickly grabbed fans' attention.

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Fans Notice Harry Styles' Revealing Look

i have NOTHING respectful to say pic.twitter.com/sU7eFu8vcb — pres ☆ (@M0KAPOTMONDAY) September 6, 2026 Source: @M0KAPOTMONDAY/X Fans couldn't help but notice Harry Styles' revealing ensemble as clips from the concert began circulating online.

It wasn't long before clips from the performance began making the rounds online, with fans focusing their attention on Styles' shorts and the revealing angle captured by the camera. Social media users openly thirsted over the singer as videos and photos from the show circulated, with his leg-baring outfit becoming a particularly popular talking point.

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Harry Styles Jokes About the Camera Angle

Source: MEGA Harry Styles poked fun at the revealing view himself, joking that the camera angle was 'quite aggressive' while wearing shorts.

Styles apparently noticed exactly what fans were seeing. At one point during the concert, the camera filmed the Grammy winner from below as his image appeared on the massive screen behind him. "Quite aggressive this angle, when you're wearing shorts, isn't it?" Styles joked, prompting a reaction from the crowd. The cheeky remark only fueled the online conversation as clips from the moment spread among fans.

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Harry Styles Is Back at Madison Square Garden

Source: MEGA Harry Styles is performing an extended residency at Madison Square Garden as part of his 'Together, Together' tour.

Styles' viral wardrobe moment comes as he's settling into an extended run at Madison Square Garden as part of his "Together, Together" tour. The New York residency includes 30 shows at the famed venue and serves as the tour's only stop in the United States. Styles has also become a familiar sight around New York since returning to the city in August, frequently being photographed on walks, coffee runs and while training for a marathon.

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Short Shorts Have Become a Harry Styles Staple

Source: MEGA Short shorts have become a wardrobe staple for Harry Styles, who has sported thigh-baring looks both on and off stage.

The former One Direction member's latest stage look isn't the first time he's embraced a thigh-baring pair of shorts. Styles has repeatedly stepped out in short athletic styles and cutoffs in recent months, including during casual outings in London and New York. His penchant for the silhouette has even caught the fashion world's attention, with Vogue highlighting his denim cutoffs earlier this summer and GQ documenting another of his tiny-shorts looks in New York.

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Harry Styles Continues His 'Together, Together' Tour

Source: MEGA Harry Styles returned to the stage in 2026 in support of his latest album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'