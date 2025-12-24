Zoe Saldaña Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Underwear Selfie
Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Zoe Saldaña bared her backside in an ultra-revealing new photo.
The actress, 47, turned around and exposed her butt to the camera on Wednesday, December 24.
Saldaña's buttcheeks were on full display in a tiny thong, black sheer tights and a crop top that slipped off her shoulders. She wore her hair in a high bun, which highlighted several gold earrings.
The movie star stood in front of a bed with clothing and accessories splayed over it, including black lingerie and what appeared to be a tray with a ring.
“It’s giving season 🎁,” she captioned her post.
Fans praised her skimpy attire in the comments section.
“Okay BUNDA Princess. PURrrrrr 😍,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “Cheeky Christmas.”
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving 🔥🎄,” a third added.
Zoe Saldaña Has a New Perspective on Her Body After Giving Birth
Saldaña — who is a mom to twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and Zen, 9, with husband Marco Perego — has been open about her postpartum body image.
“I don’t want to get back to where I used to be,” she told InStyle in December 2020. “I want to feel healthy, and not just fit into the old jeans I used to wear. I’m a woman now. My body has changed forever. It’s softer… and stronger.”
Zoe Saldaña Reflects on Parenting
The star further articulated how motherhood has changed her this past June.
"Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do — my art — into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me," she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America in June. "And I get to relate to them, and I also get some mad cool points as a mom."
The actress' kids are fully supportive of her career, particularly a recent voiceover role in Elio.
“They immediately bought into the story," she said. "I think that everybody can relate to the themes that Elio talks about: About feeling like an alien in your own skin, feeling like you don't belong. But longing to be a part of a community that accepts you and sees you for who you are. My boys definitely liked it."
In a 2024 interview, the Avatar star revealed how she discusses her work with her children.
“I've replaced, throughout the years, two very important words. I used to tell them I have to go to work, and now I tell them I want to go to work,” she said at Variety’s Power of Women event last October. “I just feel like it teaches them that work is a part of life, and that if you're doing things that make you happy, all you have to do is just share it with the people that you love around you.”