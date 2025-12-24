Zoe Saldaña Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Underwear Selfie

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña bared her backside in an ultra-revealing new photo. The actress, 47, turned around and exposed her butt to the camera on Wednesday, December 24. Saldaña's buttcheeks were on full display in a tiny thong, black sheer tights and a crop top that slipped off her shoulders. She wore her hair in a high bun, which highlighted several gold earrings.

Source: @zoesaldana/Instagram Zoe Saldaña posed in her underwear.

The movie star stood in front of a bed with clothing and accessories splayed over it, including black lingerie and what appeared to be a tray with a ring. “It’s giving season 🎁,” she captioned her post. Fans praised her skimpy attire in the comments section. “Okay BUNDA Princess. PURrrrrr 😍,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “Cheeky Christmas.” “It’s the gift that keeps on giving 🔥🎄,” a third added.

Zoe Saldaña Has a New Perspective on Her Body After Giving Birth

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña said her body 'changed forever' after giving birth.

Saldaña — who is a mom to twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and Zen, 9, with husband Marco Perego — has been open about her postpartum body image. “I don’t want to get back to where I used to be,” she told InStyle in December 2020. “I want to feel healthy, and not just fit into the old jeans I used to wear. I’m a woman now. My body has changed forever. It’s softer… and stronger.”

Zoe Saldaña Reflects on Parenting

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña has three kids.

The star further articulated how motherhood has changed her this past June. "Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do — my art — into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me," she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America in June. "And I get to relate to them, and I also get some mad cool points as a mom."

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña shares her professional life with her children.