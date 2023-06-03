Zoe Saldaña Goes Completely Topless in Sexy Mirror Selfie to Show off New Tattoo: Photo
Zoe Saldaña nearly broke the internet with a sexy video she filmed in the mirror while showing off her topless body and new ink.
Flaunting her toned abs while using her arms to cover her breasts, the actress, 44, smized at the camera and blew a kiss as she flicked her hair back to allow for a better look at her fit physique.
"#worklife," she captioned the Instagram video, which appeared to have been taken in her trailer for an upcoming project. She wrote "coverage" alongside the video and added a sticker that read "Tattoo time," as a small tattoo could barely be seen below her breast.
Saldaña's fellow famous pals and fans couldn't get enough of the seductive post, with Kate Hudson commenting fire emojis and one fan writing, "I need this body."
Saldaña's apparent new ink is far from her first tattoo, as she told David Letterman back in 2014 that she has "nearly 10" hidden tats, joking at the time that she was "running out of private places to put them on."
One of her tattoos is dedicated to her husband, Marco Perego Saldana, with whom she shares three young children.
Back in 2017, Saldaña explained to Entertainment Weekly why she chose to get a tattoo of her husband's face on her left rib cage.
"He has a tattoo of my face on his arm. So it was only fair that I return the gesture, and I always wanted to," the star said. "In fact, I was the one who was going to do it in the first place, but we get our tattoos with an amazing artist called Mark Mahoney. Every time we go for me, Marco would end up convincing me that I didn't have to get it, so that he can get a new tattoo."
Saldaña dished: "This time I'm like I've been waiting for years and you're not going to shelf me and I'm going to get it. It's my turn. I got it."
"It HURT!" the actress exclaimed after getting the ink. "I was bedridden the next day."
