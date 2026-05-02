How Nicole Kidman Is Using 'Punk Rock Aesthetic' to Shrug Off Keith Urban Divorce — And Rub His Face in What He's Missing
May 2 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is embracing a bold "punk rock aesthetic" as she steps into a new chapter following her divorce from Keith Urban, with sources telling OK! she's deep into a period of striking reinvention.
The 58-year-old actress recently appeared in New York to promote her new series Margo's Got Money Troubles, turning heads in a sheer Schiaparelli gown that leaned heavily into the so-called "n---- dress" trend.
The Big Little Lies star's appearance marked a notable shift in tone, not least because she was seen without her wedding ring months after confirming her split from Urban, 58, following 20 years of marriage.
The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, finalized their divorce on January 6 after announcing their separation in September.
Sources say Kidman's recent public appearances suggest a deliberate recalibration of her image – one that emphasizes independence and reinvention.
One source said: "Nicole is using fashion as a form of expression right now – the bolder, more daring looks feel like a conscious statement of autonomy, almost as if she is reclaiming her identity on her own terms with a punk rock-type, edgier aesthetic after the end of a long marriage."
Another insider added: "The styling choices have an edge that was not always present before – it carries a kind of defiant energy, as though she is signaling not just that she has moved on, but that she is thriving in a way that is impossible to ignore. And she looks great, which is also rubbing Keith's face in what he is missing by not being with her anymore."
Kidman's professional life remains equally active.
She is currently starring in the crime series Scarpetta alongside Simon Baker, with reports pointing to strong chemistry between the pair.
While speculation about a potential off-screen connection has surfaced between the pair, neither has publicly addressed the rumors.
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Alongside her acting commitments, Kidman has also revealed a more personal and unexpected pursuit.
Speaking during a lecture series at the University of San Francisco, Kidman recently disclosed she is training to become an end-of-life doula, a decision shaped by the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died in September 2024 at age 84.
Reflecting on the experience, she said: "It might sound a bit strange."
She added: "As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide."
Those close to the actress say the loss has had a profound impact on her outlook, influencing both her personal and professional decisions.
A source added: "This is a period of deep transformation for her – Nicole is channeling grief into something meaningful, while also embracing change in how she presents herself to the world. The two things are happening side by side."
Kidman has continued to honor her mother's memory publicly, sharing tributes and dedicating awards to her parents.
At the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2025, where she accepted recognition for Babygirl, she emphasized the importance of family in her career, underscoring the emotional connection that continues to shape her choices.
A source said: "Nicole's recent appearances, including her New York promotion, have reinforced the impression of a figure in transition – balancing high-profile creative work with more introspective personal pursuits."
Another insider said: "There is a striking sense of self-assurance in the way she is presenting herself at the moment – it comes through in her bold fashion choices, the range of projects she is taking on, and even the more personal paths she is choosing to explore. Altogether, it gives the impression of someone actively reshaping her identity and setting the tone for what this next phase of her life will be. As she adjusts to life after the end of her marriage, everything about her trajectory points to a period of significant change. Her public persona is evolving alongside her private ambitions, suggesting a chapter driven by reinvention, emotional strength, and a determination to move forward on her own terms."