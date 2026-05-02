EXCLUSIVE How Nicole Kidman Is Using 'Punk Rock Aesthetic' to Shrug Off Keith Urban Divorce — And Rub His Face in What He's Missing Source: MEGA How Nicole Kidman is reportedly 'using punk rock aesthetic' to shrug off her divorce. Aaron Tinney May 2 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, finalized their divorce on January 6.

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The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, finalized their divorce on January 6 after announcing their separation in September. Sources say Kidman's recent public appearances suggest a deliberate recalibration of her image – one that emphasizes independence and reinvention. One source said: "Nicole is using fashion as a form of expression right now – the bolder, more daring looks feel like a conscious statement of autonomy, almost as if she is reclaiming her identity on her own terms with a punk rock-type, edgier aesthetic after the end of a long marriage." Another insider added: "The styling choices have an edge that was not always present before – it carries a kind of defiant energy, as though she is signaling not just that she has moved on, but that she is thriving in a way that is impossible to ignore. And she looks great, which is also rubbing Keith's face in what he is missing by not being with her anymore."

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's professional life remains equally active.

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Kidman's professional life remains equally active. She is currently starring in the crime series Scarpetta alongside Simon Baker, with reports pointing to strong chemistry between the pair. While speculation about a potential off-screen connection has surfaced between the pair, neither has publicly addressed the rumors.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman said she is training to become an end-of-life doula.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman continues to honor her mother's memory.