Meghan Markle 'Wants to Be Praised and Admired for Her Work' in Nigeria as She Made 'Herself the Focus'

"Of course, with Meghan’s well-publicized determination to be seen as a role model, a champion of the poor and marginalized and of women, a trip to Nigeria was a godsend," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "She was able to meet women’s leadership groups and to make speeches about how pleased she was to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian."

"The problem as ever with Meghan is that the trip became less and less about Nigeria and its difficulties and more and more about Meghan," the commentator continued. "Much of what Meghan said about being herself 43 percent Nigerian and about how proud she was to be a role model, sounded like humble bragging."