OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Zooey Deschanel
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Holiday Enthusiast' Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over Spending Christmas With Longtime Boyfriend Jonathan Scott

zooey deschanel gushes over spending christmas with long time boyfriend jonathan scott pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially according to Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

The New Girl actress and the Property Brothers star are getting ready to celebrate their fourth Christmas together as a couple, and it seems that each time is better than the last.

Article continues below advertisement
zooey deschanel gushes over spending christmas with long time boyfriend jonathan scott
Source: mega

"Jonathan and I both are huge Christmas holiday enthusiasts, so it's kind of our favorite time of year," Deschanel told a news outlet during a recent interview.

JONATHAN SCOTT & ZOOEY DESCHANEL BUY 'DREAM HOME' TOGETHER, 'PROPERTY BROTHERS' STAR GUSHES OVER WATCHING 'THE KIDS GROW UP LAUGHING & ADVENTURING IN THE YARD'

Deschanel, 42, gushed that the couple is "really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," explaining that they will be celebrating this year's holiday in their new abode.

Article continues below advertisement
zooey deschanel gushes over spending christmas with long time boyfriend jonathan scott
Source: mega

"We've just moved into a new home so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here," the actress continued after they closed on their L.A. home in June 2020.

Aside from the holiday calling for her family to come together — she shares Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — Deschanel boasted that this special time also allows her to show off her cooking skills.

Article continues below advertisement
zooey deschanel gushes over spending christmas with long time boyfriend jonathan scott
Source: mega

"I love cooking… [Jonathan] cleans up. It's not like he can't cook, but cooking, I'm good at and it's something I enjoy," Deschanel said. "And he's like, 'Okay, if you give me a recipe, I can do it.' But it's not like he is like, 'Oh, yay, I get to cook.'"

However, the best part of the holiday, according to Deschanel, is being able to see it "through the eyes of our kids. They're really so excited and everything is kind of wonderful."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Deschanel and Scott met in 2019 during Carpool Karaoke, where they were joined by their respective siblings. Since becoming part of the Elf star's life, Scott became an instant bonus dad to her kids — and he has been loving every second of it.

WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING! JONATHAN SCOTT & ZOOEY DESCHANEL SPARK ENGAGEMENT RUMORS AFTER BUYING 'FOREVER HOME' TOGETHER

“Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids," Scott said in a recent interview of the couple's values, explaining in another that they put extra thought into their new home because it would be the family's forever home.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," he said last December when news that they purchased a home together made headlines. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."

People spoke to Deschanel about her excitement ahead of the holidays.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.