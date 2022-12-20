'Holiday Enthusiast' Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over Spending Christmas With Longtime Boyfriend Jonathan Scott
It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially according to Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.
The New Girl actress and the Property Brothers star are getting ready to celebrate their fourth Christmas together as a couple, and it seems that each time is better than the last.
"Jonathan and I both are huge Christmas holiday enthusiasts, so it's kind of our favorite time of year," Deschanel told a news outlet during a recent interview.
Deschanel, 42, gushed that the couple is "really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," explaining that they will be celebrating this year's holiday in their new abode.
"We've just moved into a new home so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here," the actress continued after they closed on their L.A. home in June 2020.
Aside from the holiday calling for her family to come together — she shares Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — Deschanel boasted that this special time also allows her to show off her cooking skills.
"I love cooking… [Jonathan] cleans up. It's not like he can't cook, but cooking, I'm good at and it's something I enjoy," Deschanel said. "And he's like, 'Okay, if you give me a recipe, I can do it.' But it's not like he is like, 'Oh, yay, I get to cook.'"
However, the best part of the holiday, according to Deschanel, is being able to see it "through the eyes of our kids. They're really so excited and everything is kind of wonderful."
Deschanel and Scott met in 2019 during Carpool Karaoke, where they were joined by their respective siblings. Since becoming part of the Elf star's life, Scott became an instant bonus dad to her kids — and he has been loving every second of it.
“Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids," Scott said in a recent interview of the couple's values, explaining in another that they put extra thought into their new home because it would be the family's forever home.
"We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," he said last December when news that they purchased a home together made headlines. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."