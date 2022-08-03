Why Jonathan Scott Knew Parenthood Was In His Future Before Becoming 'Bonus Dad' To Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's Kids

"We were filming one of our shows in Toronto and we wrapped filming, and we threw a party for all of our crew," Scott recalled in a Wednesday, August 3, interview. “We had a tarot card reader at this party that we thought, you know, ‘This’ll be fun. Everybody will enjoy.’”

“When she was doing my cards, she’s like, ‘Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year.’ And I’m like, ‘[You’re] missing some key information, there’ [because] I wasn’t even dating anyone at the time. Three months later, I met Zooey," Scott continued, referring to when the lovebirds met in 2019. "We then started dating, never even thought of it until all of a sudden — I was the insta-dad.”