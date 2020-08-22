It’s in their genes! Some of the most popular supermodels in the world came from famous parents!

From Kendall Jenner to Lily Rose Depp, they have proven that good looks run in the family.

These young supermodels are making a name for themselves with endorsement deals, appearing in movies and gracing the covers of fashion magazines.

They have it all: famous families, famous friends, huge social media followings, and even bigger bank accounts.

We’re taking a look at 10 of the biggest supermodels who followed in their parent’s footsteps.

