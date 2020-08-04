Rumer Willis took to Instagram and flaunted her fabulous figure as she showed off pieces from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line.

In the sexy snaps, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis worked her killer curves and taut tummy in the line’s new stretch ribbed collection. The 31-year-old modeled the brand’s super soft stretch rib bralette and matching thong, both in a chic bone hue, which retail for $42 and $20, respectively on skims.com.

She kept her beauty look simple wearing her jet-black hair long and loose and adding a soft pink color to her pout.

Totally confident of her sultry status, the Dancing With The Stars champion captioned her series of photos, “Self Aware Thirst Trap” and credited her model friend Dronme for her teaching how its done.

