Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet when she decided to join Instagram on Tuesday, October 15. She gained more than 1 million followers in just 5 hours and 16 minutes, which broke the world record previously set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they launched their Duke and Duchess of Sussex account. The actress has since amassed a whopping 12.9 million followers and given fans a glimpse into her private world. We’ve learned that she has even more celebrity friends that we thought, her closet is the stuff of dreams, and she was one cute little kid!