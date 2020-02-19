Ayesha and Steph Curry’s steamy vacation picture is inspiring the women on The Real to get cozy! On the February 19 episode of the daytime talk show, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon recreated the married couple’s viral photograph.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ayesha and Steph Curry’s steamy vacation picture is inspiring the women on The Real to get cozy! On the February 19 episode of the daytime talk show, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon recreated the married couple’s viral photograph.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!