Bride-To-Be
Inside Serena Williams’ Star-Studded New Orleans Rehearsal Dinner — See The Pics!
The tennis pro is marrying Alexis Ohanian today.
Serena Williams is getting married today! The tennis pro is saying “I Do” to fiancé Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans, just a few months after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Jr. Serena kicked off the wedding festivities with a star-studded rehearsal dinner last night — click through to see the pics!
