Inside Serena Williams’ Star-Studded New Orleans Rehearsal Dinner — See The Pics!

Serena opted for old-school glamor. The new mom wore a beaded white gown with strands of pearls draped over her back.

Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston! The guest list for the night included Serena’s A-list friends, includingand her husband

Guests, like actress Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe, arrived to the venue via a private bus.

Serena’s mom, Oracene Price, was also in attendance.

Serena held her rehearsal dinner at the Emeril Lagasse-owned restaurant, Meril, where guests dined on New American fare.

After dinner, guests were treated to their very own exclusive Café Du Monde food truck, a New Orleans favorite famous for its beignets!

Venus Williams was spotted walking around New Orleans earlier that day with her boyfriend Elio Pis. Sisterwas spotted walking around New Orleans earlier that day with her boyfriend

Meghan Markle and Beyonce! While they weren't seen entering the restaurant, there was a back entrance and several black cars were seen coming and going from the venue, a source said. Other guests reportedly in town for Serena’s wedding includeand! While they weren't seen entering the restaurant, there was a back entrance and several black cars were seen coming and going from the venue, a source said.