Serena Williams Rehearsal Dinner New Orleans Wedding Pics Long View Gallery
Inside Serena Williams’ Star-Studded New Orleans Rehearsal Dinner — See The Pics!

November 16, 2017 12:54PM

The tennis pro is marrying Alexis Ohanian today.

Serena Williams is getting married today! The tennis pro is saying “I Do” to fiancé Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans, just a few months after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Jr. Serena kicked off the wedding festivities with a star-studded rehearsal dinner last night — click through to see the pics!

Serena opted for old-school glamor. The new mom wore a beaded white gown with strands of pearls draped over her back.
The guest list for the night included Serena’s A-list friends, including Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston!
Colton Haynes, a newlywed himself, was also a part of the party.
Guests, like actress Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe, arrived to the venue via a private bus.
Serena’s mom, Oracene Price, was also in attendance.
Serena held her rehearsal dinner at the Emeril Lagasse-owned restaurant, Meril, where guests dined on New American fare.
After dinner, guests were treated to their very own exclusive Café Du Monde food truck, a New Orleans favorite famous for its beignets!
Sister Venus Williams was spotted walking around New Orleans earlier that day with her boyfriend Elio Pis.
Other guests reportedly in town for Serena’s wedding include Meghan Markle and Beyonce! While they weren't seen entering the restaurant, there was a back entrance and several black cars were seen coming and going from the venue, a source said.
