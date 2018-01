Guiliana Rancic talking to the Glow actress about her performance in the hit nominated series. The conversation began very lightly with E!’stalking to the Glow actress about her performance in the hit nominated series.

Then it got real serious real fast when Guiliana switched gears to ask the 35-year-old about the sexual misconduct allegations against her brother-in-law, which include students from the acting class he taught at New York University.

Alison began, “I think that above all is — what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.”

The actress, who’s married to James’ brother Dave, continued, “I obviously support my family and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate so I think we’re waiting to get all the information.”

But before she said anything more, she concluded with, “Of course, now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”