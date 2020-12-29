It’s happening! Aly & AJ are back and better than ever — and fans couldn’t be happier. The pop sisters, aka Alyson and Amanda Michalka, debuted an explicit, re-recorded rendition of their 13-year-old song, “Potential Breakup Song,” on Tuesday, December 29.

The pop duo, who were briefly known as 78violet, will drop their upcoming album, which is inspired by “music from the ’90s” as well as “the ’60s and ’70s,” in 2021. The sisters released their lead single from the new album called “Slow Dancing” on December 2, shortly after their release of the compilation “We Don’t Stop” on November 30.

With 2020 quickly coming to a close, fans couldn’t help but praise the sisters for ending the year with a bang. “The only good thing that happened in 2020 was getting the adult version of potential breakup song,” one Twitter use wrote. Another fan comically pointed out that the song wasn’t actually that explicit, but it is nevertheless a masterpiece. “Aly and AJ added three (3) curse words to potential breakup song and yall are going wild for it… and you know what me too let’s go,” they wrote.

Scroll through to see the best Twitter reactions to Aly & AJ’s explicit, re-recorded “Potential Breakup Song.”