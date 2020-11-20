Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes Are Our Dream Collab—Watch Sexy 'Monster' Music Video

Too hot to handle! Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes are effortlessly sexy their new “Monster” music video, which was released on Friday, November 20.

The new single — which is part of Mendes’ soon-to-be-released album Wonder — tracked the two young icons’ rise to fame and the struggles they’ve faced along the way. The video began with the “Stitches” singer walking through a foggy park at night. “You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best,” Mendes sang as he walked onto a platform stage. “Raise me up to the sky until I’m out of breath.”

Bieber then chimed in to share the story of his success and the impossible standards he could never meet. “I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal,” he noted. The Canadian artists met on top of the platform stage and questioned: “But what if I trip? What if I fall? What if I sin? What if I break?”

Earlier this week, both performers shared a sneak peek clip of their new video via their respective Instagram accounts. “#MONSTER Nov 20th @shawnmendes,” Bieber captioned his post. Mendes shared the same statement, adding that the tune is his “next single from #WONDER.”

Excited fans took to their comment sections to praise the artists’ first collaboration together. “AAAAAAAHHHHHH😍😍😍😍,” one seemingly happy fan wrote. “I mean this sh*t is just bananas,” another added as a third chimed in, “Thank you for caring about mental health in Hollywood ✨.”

Mendes, 22, opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the meaning behind the “Monster” lyrics. “It’s about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it’s hard. And his heart fell deep into it,” Mendes added of Bieber’s interest in working on the song with him. “And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation about so much. And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing.”

Mendes and Bieber have gotten closer over the past few months amid the COVID-10 pandemic. The young hunk explained it meant so much to be able to collaborate with Bieber because he’s like “Elvis to me.”

“And to come back around and to have this very human to human conversation with him and his truth to come into that song and my truth to be there, it feels like one of the most special songs I’ve ever written,” the “Señorita” singer explained. “And the more I listened to it and the deeper I get into it, this is not just about celebrities. This is the human experience.”‘

Mendes and Bieber first sparked collaboration rumors back in August when they were spotted at an at-home recording studio, alongside Mendes’ ex and Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin. When recently asked by Capital Breakfast if the singers’ were working on a tune together, Mendes replied with a smirk: “If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old,” he admitted. “I cannot confirm or deny.”

The “Treat You Better” singer and the 26-year-old have been engaging in friendly banter prior to their grand debut. Bieber first posted an old clip of himself via Twitter where he asked: “Who’s Shawn Mendes?”

Mendes responded with a photo of himself and Jacob Tremblay, the little boy who recently played younger Biebs in his “Lonely” video. “You don’t remember us taking this pic together?” Mendes wrote via Twitter. “This guy thinks he can beat me in hockey,” Bieber quipped.

This guy thinks he can beat me in hockey https://t.co/Cmk5v6jlZG — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 17, 2020