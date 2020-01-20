In 2007, the world was introduced to Amanda, who was twenty at the time, when she was accused and wrongfully convicted of the murder of her roommatein Perugia, Italy. Meredith, who was 21 at the time, was found half-naked with her throat cut in her bedroom. Amanda’s then-boyfriend,was also accused. Prosecutors alleged that the crime had taken place during a sex game gone wrong even though the evidence against the couple was insufficient to prove so.