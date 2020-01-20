Amanda Knox is taking a stroll down memory lane in preparation for her wedding. On Sunday, January 19, the ex-convict, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, posted a snap of herself wearing her old prison uniform on Instagram.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Amanda Knox is taking a stroll down memory lane in preparation for her wedding. On Sunday, January 19, the ex-convict, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, posted a snap of herself wearing her old prison uniform on Instagram.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!