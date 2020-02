Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I don’t want to sound corny or anything,” Amber said while appearing on One on One With. “After Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life. I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Kobe died, and you went and got a tattoo.’ But it was kind of like that. I thought about my dad and he had cancer when he was 40. He went through remission and was good, but he almost died. I’m 36. I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like, ‘You know what? Life is so short, just do it and live your best life.’”