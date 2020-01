Amber declared that she was canceling her annual Slutwalk in August 2019, but she recently divulged that she's thinking of putting one on in 2020. "This year I didn't do it because I went through a lot of abuse with my friends and people I work with. I just had to clear my mind for my own mental health. Plus I brought a beautiful new baby into the world on October 10. This year I think I might move it to Miami. Every walk is much bigger and more expensive [than the last], and it is a nonprofit. It's not like I charge people to come to the SlutWalk so it's really all on me. There's a lot that goes into it. I feel like I have more connections in Miami with sponsorships and stuff in order to get more money to be able to put it on," she told Vice