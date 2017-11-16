The sweetest Sunflowers showed up today at work and I just have to brag on my man! You have so much going on with your truck build right now and yet you still find unexpected ways to make sure that I know I am truly loved! Thank you babe! @kingdillpickle #happywifehappylife His smiley face cracks me up😄

A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:30am PDT