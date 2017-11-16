Amy Duggar just became the first Duggar to address Derick Dillard’s transphobic tweeting scandal and it looks like she’s siding with TLC on this one. As OK! readers’ know, The Learning Channel recently announced that Jill Duggar’s husband would no longer be appearing on the family’s show, Counting On, after he went on multiple transphobic Twitter rants against his fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. While the rest of the Duggar clan has remained mum about Derick’s firing, Amy made it clear on Wednesday that she doesn’t support divisive and uncompassionate language, and even commented her support for the woman who first called Derick out for his bullying of Jazz.
Sound off in the comments below!