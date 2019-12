Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Inside Amy Schumer star previously slammed the Kardashians during her opening monologue at Saturday Night Live in 2015. During her debut hosting gig on October 10, she joked about how the famous family was not suitable role models for young women. "We have to be a role model for these little girls, because who do they have? All they have really is the Kardashians," Amy quipped. "Is that a great message for little girls? A whole family of women who take faces they were born with as a light suggestion?"