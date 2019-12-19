Photo credit: Shutterstock

On the November 5 episode of WWHL, Andy revealed that he lost 12 pounds after he stopped drinking cocktails on the show. While speaking with Hoda Kotb, Andy admitted that he began to evaluate certain aspects of his lifestyle. “I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” Andy asked Hoda, 55 . “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.”