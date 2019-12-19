Andy Cohen went out with a bang on the December 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live! In honor of the holiday season, the Bravo host broke his sobriety and took his first shot of alcohol since July 2019.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Andy Cohen went out with a bang on the December 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live! In honor of the holiday season, the Bravo host broke his sobriety and took his first shot of alcohol since July 2019.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!