Andy Cohen made a major change during his hosting duties on Watch What Happens Live in order to lose weight! The Bravo host revealed on the Today show on November 5 that he stopped drinking cocktails on his show and lost 12 pounds.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Andy Cohen made a major change during his hosting duties on Watch What Happens Live in order to lose weight! The Bravo host revealed on the Today show on November 5 that he stopped drinking cocktails on his show and lost 12 pounds.
Want to stay on top of Andy Cohen news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!