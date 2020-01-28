We’re seeing double! Andy Cohen shared adorable throwback pictures on January 27 from when he was a baby. The Watch What Happens Live host looks just like his 11-month-old son, Benjamin.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
We’re seeing double! Andy Cohen shared adorable throwback pictures on January 27 from when he was a baby. The Watch What Happens Live host looks just like his 11-month-old son, Benjamin.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!