Ready for a change of scenery! After months spent hunkering down in her elegant abode, Ariel Winter decided to part with the property she’s called home for the last three-and-a-half years.

In November, the 22-year-old actress sold the 5,100-square-foot pad for $2.8 million, just about $100,000 more than what she had paid for it in 2016.

Located in the celeb-heavy L.A. neighborhood of Studio City, the contemporary yet homey residence is more than equipped to accommodate a high-profile tenant. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house is hidden behind a tall hedge and outfitted with a state-of-the-art security system, complete with eight cameras.

With a formal living room and dining room, as well as several casual lounging areas, two game rooms and an office, the two-story place provided plenty of space for the sitcom star and her pack of pups — though that didn’t stop her from seeking an upgrade.

Winter recently put down $3.5 million for her new home: a 5,400-square-foot similar farmhouse-style dwelling nearby that also boasts a poolside guesthouse.

Hey, if you have the money, why not spend lockdown living in just a little more luxury!

