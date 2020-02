“It's strange to think that it's coming to an end. It will be hard to say goodbye. It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I'm excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more. Alex is a great character, but Alex doesn't change a ton. I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I'm an adult as Alex, so it's a little different than the roles I want to play. I don't want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now," she told The Hollywood Reporter