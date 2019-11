Photo credit: Shutterstock

In the past few months, Ariel has been no stranger to change. The actress recently explained her feelings towards Modern Family ending in 2020. "It's strange to think that it's coming to an end. It will be hard to say goodbye. It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I'm excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more. Alex is a great character, but Alex doesn't change a ton. I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I'm an adult as Alex, so it's a little different than the roles I want to play. I don't want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now," she said