Teresa, 47, appeared live in the Bravo clubhouse with Andy, while Joe, also 47, video conferenced in from his new home in Italy. Joe hesitated to respond when he was asked if he was "still in love" with Teresa. The couple proceeded to accuse each other of cheating during their years apart while serving jail sentences. "Do I feel like he was faithful? No. You were photographed with women also," Teresa said. "That’s why it made it okay for you?" Joe shot back. Andy pushed for clarification on whether each of them had strayed in their marriage. "Joe, were you faithful to Teresa while she was in jail?" Andy asked. "I was actually, yeah," he responded. "Teresa, have you been faithful to Joe while he was away?" Andy questioned, but before she could answer, Joe interjected. "I don’t know, I don’t think so," he admitted.