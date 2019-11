Photo credit: Shutterstock

Back in July, Rocky was convicted of assault following a street fight that broke out in Stockholm. The New York native was held in custody for one month and was released in August 2019. Following his guilty conviction , Rocky stated that he was disappointed by the judge’s verdict. "I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY'S VERDICT," he began . "I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE."