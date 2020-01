Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Ayesha’s entrepreneurial skills go beyond selling cookbooks and magazines. The Toronto native announced in October 2019 that she launched a bedding collection in Canada. “Everything was hand selected and we wanted to make sure that there was affordability but that the quality was timeless. We have luxe materials, just soft to the touch, just delicious and does well in the wash,” she revealed on Instagram at the time.