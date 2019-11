Photo credit: Shutterstock

Before learning the art of time management, Ayesha often found herself burned out from work and her hectic travel schedule. "You end up with these 15-hour days for three days [straight], and then the rest is history for the next two weeks because you're under the weather or you just can't get it together. I was a chicken with my head cut off, running around trying to get it all done and figure it out. What I realized was I wasn't being fair to myself, and I also wasn't being fair to the people that were setting aside their time when it came to my business and my work," she added.