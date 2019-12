Photo credit: EllenTube

Most recently, Ayesha and Steph, 31, got matching tattoos dedicated to their three children. The couple chose delicate symbols of a wolf, butterfly, and horse — Ayesha inked them on her arm, Steph on his leg. “Each has a deeper meaning and representation to us,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram. “Canon will always be our young wolf. Ryan our butterfly (this one makes me cry with joy just thinking about it) and Riley our horse (free spirited, which we turned into a unicorn because she’s our magical first born).”