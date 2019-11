Photo credit: Ayesha Curry Instagram

Back in May 2019, the cookbook author revealed how she juggles her busy career, family and love life. "I always say that I truly don't believe that balance exists. I like to say there are peaks and valley,” she told Refinery29. “There are moments where you feel like you just want to quit. I have three kids, and my son is just 10 months old, so sometimes I'm like, 'I just don't want to do this today.' But then you press forward, and you realize it's a moment and then something great happens in business and you just want to keep trucking along. It's acknowledging these moments — letting the bad moments pass and realizing the bigger picture.”