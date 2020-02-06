Things got crazy on the latest episode of the Bachelor! Star Peter Weber unexpectedly sent four girls home on the February 5 episode and it sent contestants in a tizzy.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Things got crazy on the latest episode of the Bachelor! Star Peter Weber unexpectedly sent four girls home on the February 5 episode and it sent contestants in a tizzy.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!