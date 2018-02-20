REALITY TV
'Bachelor' Shocker: Arie Meets With Bekah M. After He Eliminates Her!

February 20, 2018

They hang out after he leaves her in the dust during the show's trip to Italy.

Former Bachelor contestant Bekah M. has always been full of surprises! After clearing up the drama of her being on a missing person’s list, she also just confessed to hanging out with Arie after he eliminated her! OMG! Click through for all the details. 

Bekah was definitely a standout on the most current season of The Bachelor, as the 22-year-old had a major dramatic moment when she revealed to Arie that she was 14 years his senior. 
Then, she showed up on a missing persons list in California, which her mother put her on back in November. Bekah revealed that she was simply taking a trip with her friends on a mountain for six or seven days and had no cell phone reception.
She dropped another shocker when she told Entertainment Tonight that she hung out with Arie after he eliminated her from the show! She made it all the way to the final five before he decided to cut her in favor of the four women who remained.
"I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in L.A. and it was filmed and everything but it didn't make the cut," she told ET's Lauren Zima. "We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened.” 
She confronted him about the age gap issue as well. "I was kind of able to call him out and say, 'I don't think you gave me a fair shot... I felt like you were looking for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me,'” she shared about their meeting, which was set up by Bachelor producers. "I was able to express that, and he responded saying, 'Yeah I think you're right. I don't think I was fair and I shouldn't have handled it that way.” 
Bekah also confessed that she really didn’t think their relationship would last in the real world. "It is kind of difficult to watch back the show and to watch all our moments from start to finish and remember really how strong our relationship was.... and also compare it to the other relationships with the other girls," she said. 
 "I always had doubts in my mind of, 'Oh, maybe he is like this with everyone,' but it's really obvious watching this season that he opened up to me in a way that he didn't with other people, and we had a dynamic that I think was so much more exciting", she continued. "There's something special that we had between us, so it is kind of hard to watch back, but I think ultimately it's better for both of us. I don't think we would necessarily be compatible in the real world together.”
