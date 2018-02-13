NEWS
Bella Hadid Is 'Insecure' & Obsessed With Everything Kendall Jenner Does!

February 13, 2018 13:41PM

The 22-year-old feels her friend's behavior is "getting creepy."

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid travel the world together to strut the catwalk, and on top of that they have been quite inseparable, shopping together and heading to lavish events. It makes sense that after hanging out so much, they’re going to pick up one another’s traits here and there. But Bella is taking it too far, and Kendall is over it! A source tells OK! exclusively that Bella is copying everything Kendall does, and she’s not amused.

An insider says, “Bella has long admired Kendall and Kendall was flattered at first, but now it’s getting creepy.”
The two have been resembling one another more and more as of late, even wearing similar outfits when they go out together, which is cute when you’re a child but after a while, it’s time to let it go!
Added the source, “Bella copies her style, competes for the same modeling gigs and now wants to date every guy she’s dated.”
According to Us Weekly, she is “hooking up” with NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kendall and Jordan were first said to be dating in 2016, after being seen out on the time together and being flirtatious. Kendall has always kept her love life very private, so she never confirmed their romance, but sources at the time told E! they were "casually dating." If Bella ends up with ASAP Rocky or Blake Griffith, Kendall may want to have a conversation with her pal!
And wait -- it gets worse. “Bella follows Kendall’s every move on social media. She even tweaked her nose similar to Kendall’s. It’s borderline obsession and what it boils down to is Bella’s really an insecure girl at heart.”
