Bella Hadid Is 'Insecure' & Obsessed With Everything Kendall Jenner Does!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid travel the world together to strut the catwalk, and on top of that they have been quite inseparable, shopping together and heading to lavish events. It makes sense that after hanging out so much, they’re going to pick up one another’s traits here and there. But Bella is taking it too far, and Kendall is over it! A source tells OK! exclusively that Bella is copying everything Kendall does, and she’s not amused.