Between Bella Thorne‘s sultry Instagram posts to her controversial OnlyFans account, it should come as no surprise that her California home is anything but ordinary.

The 23-year-old sold her Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on Sunday, November 30, for $2,275,000 after purchasing the property in 2016 for $2,011,500.

The “reinterpreted contemporary traditional” hot-pink house may be one of the most peculiar A-list homes to date. “I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world,” Thorne told The Los Angeles Times earlier this year. Between the rainbow staircase, multicolored mural, rose room and more, it’s safe to say the Disney alum‘s house looks like it’s from another world entirely.

Check out Thorne’s trippy Sherman Oaks home below.