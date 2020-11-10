FansOnly favorite Bella Thorne knows how to keep her followers wanting more!

The red-headed beauty, 23, shared a video of herself dancing around while wearing an extremely short crop top with no bra underneath. “Lonely and …… 🥰😍 Wow legit just noticed this video doesn’t have sound wtf insta!?! Everyone go listen to my song lonely,” she captioned the clip on Tuesday, November 10.

Despite no sound in the video, Thorne urged her 24 million followers to check out her latest tune “Lonely,” which was released on Friday, October 30. Fans took to the comments section to drool over her latest post, which already garnered close to two million views in only four hours.

“Ur iconic,” one user wrote. “I LOVE YOUR HAIR,” another fan wrote, while a third chimed in, writing, “Gorgeous as always.” The former child star often posts seductive shots via her Instagram. Thorne announced her OnlyFans account debut on August 19, with a sultry video of herself rocking a skimpy bathing suit and diamond “sex” necklace.

OnlyFans is a members-only adult site that offers exclusive content to paid subscribers. While a majority of OnlyFans creators post NSFW material, this does not hold true for most of the celebrities on the app. Besides joining the controversial site for some easy cash, Thorne plans to take notes on the app in order to create a new movie with Sean Baker — the same director who worked on Tangerine. “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained.

“What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better?” she said of the questions she is trying to think of. “How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne caused an uproar upon her arrival onto the site — she made over $1 million in less than 24 hours and crashed the site. As a result, OnlyFans had to set a cap for how much content creators could charge, outraging many fans and creators. She later apologized for the rule change as she explained she joined the site to remove the stigma “behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex-related.”