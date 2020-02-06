Bethenny wrapped up her message by explaining how much Dennis would have approved of Paul and the way in which he takes care of Bethenny and daughter Bryn. "We are in good hands with Paul, who you would like and respect and vice versa. He looks out for us and is very caring. You always said I would find someone who would take care of me. We miss you. Happy Birthday! I know they have peanut butter chocolate cake and Hemingway in heaven. Everyone misses you and you are still the center of attention — just how you secretly like it. Xoxo," she concluded.