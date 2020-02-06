trending in NEWS
Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram on Thursday, February 6 to wish her late boyfriend Dennis Shields a happy birthday. She posted a heartfelt message to her former partner and expressed how much he would have loved her current beau Paul Bernon.
Happy Birthday Dennis... . Thinking of you today and every day. It’s been tough recently because the world lost another legend and so many innocent lives. You are gone but never will be forgotten. You are missed. You are constantly quoted. You are one of a kind. You are eating multiple Nestle crunch bars, Sprites, and JG Mellon double cheese cheeseburgers in heaven, and now you have an amazing basketball player to watch and bet on up there. You would be proud of my decisions and the evolution of my career and my life. You would be so excited about all of the announcements coming soon. You were my biggest cheerleader and were positive about a future for me that I never imagined possible. Bryn is still “sweet as sugar” as you always refer to her and she misses your blindfolded food tasting contests and leaving trails of chocolate chips. You were right about @biggysmallz being the greatest dogs. Bryn tells everyone: “Dennis has had more than 30 dogs and says he has never met sweeter dogs.” We are in good hands with Paul, who you would like and respect and vice versa. He looks out for us and is very caring. You always said I would find someone who would take care of me. We miss you. Happy Birthday! I know they have peanut butter chocolate cake and Hemingway in heaven. Everyone misses you and you are still the center of attention-just how you secretly like it. Xoxo . P.S. I hope @cookiedabooboo is giving you great snuggles at the 🌈 bridge. . . . “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” . “Happiness in intelligent people is the rarest thing I know.” . -Ernest Hemingway
