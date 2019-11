Photo credit: Anastasia Karanikolaou Instagram

Between working on Friendsgiving dinner and some recent changes to her makeup company, Kylie has been busy. She sold 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty, Inc. on November 18 . Coty Inc. will have overall responsibility for the portfolio. Kylie will continue to lead creative efforts and communications, along with remain the public face of the brand, which will be renamed Kylie Beauty.