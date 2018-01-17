Beyonce & Jay-Z Give Kim & Kanye A Very Expensive Gift For Baby Number Three!

3 of 6

As reported, the two couples haven't been the same since Beyonce and Jay-Z skipped out on Kimye's wedding to instead spend the weekend in the Hamptons. After that, Kanye made things even worse. During his Saint Pablo tour, he spoke to the crowd and said, “I went down seven years on behalf of you,” referencing him interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech during the 2009 VMAs and saying Beyonce should have won Video of the Year. “Beyoncé, I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,’” Kanye continued, alluding to Beyonce’s win over him and Drake at the 2016 VMAs.