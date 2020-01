Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

’s weight has fluctuated over the years, as he maintained a certain standard for movie roles such as War Dogs and Moneyball. "I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive," he said during an appearance of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head." Jonah, 35, reached out tofor advice on how to shed weight. His 21 Jump Street costar introduced him to his nutritionist, and Jonah started exercising with a trainer to stay trim.