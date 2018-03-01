COUPLES
It’s Official

Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Dating Her Teenage Lover YBN Almighty Jay

March 1, 2018 10:37AM

She revealed the big news while on a date Wednesday night.

Social media went into an absolute frenzy this week when Blac Chyna was spotted hanging out with a much younger gentleman. The guy in question is 18-year-old budding rapper YBN Almighty Jay, who is eleven years younger than her! The two were out and about again last night, when she revealed what everyone has been suspecting: they are dating! Click through for all the details.  

Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Dating Her Teenage Lover YBN Almighty Jay

She threw fans into a major loop earlier this week when she was seen on a bowling date with YBN on Monday. 
It looked as if YBN was a potential rebound for the mother of two, after news broke that a sex tape of Blac with ex-boyfriend Meechie was released. 
Turns out, she actually likes the guy (and vice versa), as they were seen holding hands in Studio City on Wednesday night.
Blac sported some fiery Orange hair with no makeup as she cozied up next to YBN. Prior to heading inside, she broke the news that they are more than just friends, saying “Yes, we’re like… dating.”
Regardless of the age difference, he looks to be making her happy as she’s gone through quite a lot with her exes over the past year, most notably her baby daddy Rob Kardashian. Could this be a blossoming new relationship for her and her rapper beau?
What are your thoughts on Blac & YBN dating?  Sound off in the comments! 

