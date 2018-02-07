Yikes
Tokyo Toni Slams The New Kardashian-Jenner Babies : 'Dream Is The ONLY Kardashian!'
Blac Chyna's mother feels the new pregnancies are a conspiracy against her grandbaby.
Tokyo Toni is apparently not that thrilled about the Kardashian-Jenner family expanding with three more babies. Blac Chyna’s mom already doesn’t have the best relationship with the reality star family, which she’s made no secret about. One time, on Instagram for instance, she called them “reality hoes” and said they wouldn’t be invited to Rob and Blac Chyna’s wedding back when they were still engaged. Now, she is claiming the Kardashian crew is trying to outshine Dream.
