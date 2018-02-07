NEWS
Yikes

Tokyo Toni Slams The New Kardashian-Jenner Babies : 'Dream Is The ONLY Kardashian!'

February 7, 2018 10:42AM

Blac Chyna's mother feels the new pregnancies are a conspiracy against her grandbaby.

Tokyo Toni is apparently not that thrilled about the Kardashian-Jenner family expanding with three more babies. Blac Chyna’s mom already doesn’t have the best relationship with the reality star family, which she’s made no secret about. One time, on Instagram for instance, she called them “reality hoes” and said they wouldn’t be invited to Rob and Blac Chyna’s wedding back when they were still engaged. Now, she is claiming the Kardashian crew is trying to outshine Dream.

She said in an Instagram video, “Is it me or am I really a conspiracy theorist? What’s up with all three of them having a baby at the same time? Are they competing with Chyna and with Dream?”
Tokyo continued, “Well, I don’t know how the f*** that could be because let me do the math. They’re all sisters together every day making millions of dollars and getting jets and sh** so now they’re all going to get fresh nannies for three new babies and nobody is going to have time for anything. Why not just stick with Dream?”
Then she really took it there!
“But Dream is the only Kardashian so those other families probably would want a baby in their family too,” she claimed!
As the world knows, Kim recently had baby girl Chicago via a surrogate, Khloe is still pregnant with her baby, and Kylie recently gave birth to daughter Stormi.
