Photo credit: MEGA

In addition to making a red carpet transition, the A Simple Favor star opened up about the transformation she underwent for her role in The Rhythm Section. “I was in a ton of makeup in order to have these eye bags and look as rough as she looks in the beginning and then I was also in a ton of makeup [for] when she looked nice and fresh,” she explained about her character’s features in the film to ET. “The real me is somewhere in the middle.”