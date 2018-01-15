Bethenny Frankel, Patti Stanger & More Attend Bobby Zarin's Funeral Two Days After He Loses Cancer Battle

The funeral service for Bobby Zarin took place on Monday, two days after he lost his battle with cancer. The family released a statement after the 71-year-old passed away, and said, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”