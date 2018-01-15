NEWS
R.I.P.

Bethenny Frankel, Patti Stanger & More Attend Bobby Zarin's Funeral Two Days After He Loses Cancer Battle

January 15, 2018 12:26PM

'There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are,' said the family.

The funeral service for Bobby Zarin took place on Monday, two days after he lost his battle with cancer. The family released a statement after the 71-year-old passed away, and said, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Marla Maples was seen arriving to the funeral at Riverside Memorial Chapel wearing a lavender coat and black knee high boots.
Bethenny Frankel was one of the first people to arrive. She dressed in all black and paid tribute to Bobby on social media, captioning a photo of fireworks, “Dedicating the grand finale to the loving, fun & colorful Bobby Zarin.”
Kelly Bensimon kept her head as she headed to the service.
Dorinda Medley kept warm in a black-and-white fur coat while arriving with John Mahdessian.
Aviva Drescher and Reid headed to Bobby's funeral, and Aviva posted on Twitter the day he passed, "RIP Bobby Zarin. One of the absolute GREATS. Tremendous loss of an extraordinary, strong, elegant, brilliant, generous and kind man who has been taken WAY too soon. I love you Jill."
Bravo star Patti Stanger arrived and previously posted on Twitter in reference to Bobby, "May we all know a man like him. I know @Jillzarin really appreciates your love and messages. Xo"
