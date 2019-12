Photo credit: shutterstock

Back in 2015, Carrie had another scare when she accidentally locked her sonin the car. She told Chicago’s US 995 radio station at the time, "We were at the airport, the car was running, the radio was on, the air conditioning was on, our family kind of came to see us off. As you do, you get out of the front seat and you shut the door so you can turn around so you can get your luggage out."