Where's Mom?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids Have A Blast At Tuileries Garden In Paris

February 8, 2018 13:43PM

Their parents were nowhere to be found.

AngelinJolie and Brad Pitt‘s kids, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox Leon and Vivienne were spotted strolling down the Pont des Arts, in Paris, and enjoying some play time in the Tuileries Garden. They weren’t accompanied by either their mom or dad, however, but by their bodyguard. Click through to see the adorable pics!

 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids Have A Blast At Tuileries Garden In Paris

Their mom Angie was absent from the play day. She recently was busy meeting with Syrian refugees at the biggest refugee settlement in the Middle East.
Angelina was also joined by Zahara and Shiloh on the trip, who went with the star and UNHCR Special Envoy to meet children living at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan.
But on this day in Paris, while mom worked, the kids played! They were seen having fun on the slide and laughing with their siblings.
It looked like such a blast! Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston recently met his kids, saying they were "so sweet!"
Also, according to the UN Refugee Agency's news center, Jolie's kids spent their time playing with Syrian girls who were part of an after-school learning initiative at the camp. The Syrian girls described education as “their greatest source of hope for the future.”
