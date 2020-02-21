trending in NEWS
- Bridget Moynahan & Steven Schirripa Brave The Cold While Filming ‘Blue Bloods’
- Beyonce & Kelly Rowland Enjoy A Girls Night Out In LA – See The Pics!
- Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Throw Shade At Sisters Kylie & Kim?
- Presley Gerber Looks 'Unrecognizable’ At Paris Hilton’s Birthday Party
- Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Shares Adorable Vacation Pics With Their Son
Brielle Biermann dyed her signature blonde hair a honey hue at the beginning of 2020, and she just took things one step further by opting to transform into a dark brunette. The Don’t Be Tardy star explained her reasoning for the makeover, and admitted that she’s tired of resembling mother Kim Zolciak.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
View this post on Instagram
Get you a girl who can do both ✨
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
View this post on Instagram
Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle 🦋
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
View this post on Instagram
First day of work in 2020.. last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8 🤩
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
View this post on Instagram
It really is a hot girl summer ✨
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
View this post on Instagram
A little tardy to the party... 🥳
A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Brielle Biermann
Sound off in the comments below!