Brielle Biermann dyed her signature blonde hair a honey hue at the beginning of 2020, and she just took things one step further by opting to transform into a dark brunette. The Don’t Be Tardy star explained her reasoning for the makeover, and admitted that she’s tired of resembling mother Kim Zolciak.

