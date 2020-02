The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced she was finally "free of pain" after getting Botox injections in various places on her face and neck on January 31. "You guys,did my neck, my temples, my mastoid? No it's not my mastoid — ugh I can't think of it — anyways right here in my jaw because I have TMJ, and he did the back of my neck. You guys, I haven't felt this free of pain in so many years. This is something that I'm used to and that I deal with, and some days are worse than others because I do clench. I don't grind, but I do clench, and I'm just flabbergasted. He did it yesterday afternoon and last night I realized like, holy s**t, I feel like a new person," she said in an Instagram Story.