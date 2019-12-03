Britney Spears is reportedly doing “incredibly well” and is in a “very stable place” as she marks her 38th birthday. The singer has had a turbulent year full of family and conservatorship drama, but she seems to be rounding it out on a high note.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Britney Spears is reportedly doing “incredibly well” and is in a “very stable place” as she marks her 38th birthday. The singer has had a turbulent year full of family and conservatorship drama, but she seems to be rounding it out on a high note.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!