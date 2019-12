Photo credit: Shutterstock

"Britney struggles to keep her life on track, but right now she’s been doing incredibly well. Her family is very proud of the steps she’s taken to get where she is today. Britney’s been following her doctor's orders and is in a very stable place at the moment. She is trying to keep life simple and spend time with [boyfriend]and her kids [14-year-oldand 13-year-old] whenever possible. She plans to spend her birthday with her boys. She wants to just have a nice time with family," a source told ET